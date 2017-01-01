Lakeland Radio

University Of Cumbria Leading Research To Help Cut Falls Among Older Adults

The University of Cumbria is spearheading research aimed at improving the lives of older adults by encouraging them to take more physical activity to reduce the likelihood of falls.

Paging System Vital For Mountain Rescue Teams To Be Kept Running

Mobile provider Vodafone will continue to provide its paging system which is used by local mountain rescue teams.

24-Hour Sellafield Strike Taking Place Amid Pay Row

3,000 Sellafield workers are on strike today (Wednesday) in a dispute over pay.

Drugs Gang Jailed For Kendal Supply Crimes

A Kendal man is among four men who have been jailed for their roles in a cocaine and heroin supply plot.

CancerCare Windermere Drop-In

Helping Local Families Affected by Cancer & Life Limiting Conditions

Kendal Photography Club Meeting

The club welcomes visitors and members with a wide range of photographic experience and interest

Macmillan Coffee Morning

As part of the World's Biggest Coffee Morning!

A Sound from the Lake District

A Sound from the Lake District is now in play weekday mornings at 8.10am!

Lake or Break

Lake or Break is Lakeland Radio’s new and exciting lunchtime quiz!

Yakkers Goes Back To School!!

Yakkers at Breakfast is going back to school! Featuring the coolest teachers, the greatest pupils, and dinner ladies who are cooking on gas!

A6 Shap Road - Kendal, Cumbria

Very slow traffic on A6 Shap Road at A685 Appleby Road (Duke of Cumberland Junction).

